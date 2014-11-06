See Concept Art For “Aging Bull,” “Obocop,” And Other Remove-A-Letter Movies From Reddit

Reddit, among many other things, is a wondrous fountain of creativity from people who really should be working right now. Group-participation games on the site prove that, if you aggregate a bunch of people whose bosses aren’t paying that much attention, there’s basically nothing those people can’t come up with. An example: The popular r/AskReddit game “ Take a film title and remove one letter, what is the new plot? ” started seven months ago and currently has over 7,000 comments.

The suggestions there range from the surreal (The 40 Ear Old Virgin) to the strained (Aw–“like Saw, but with kittens”) to the sublime (Harry Otter)–and thanks to the artistic stylings of copywriter/artist Austin Light, you can now get a visual representation of 30 of the more popular ideas. Light–whose drawings have proven so popular with the Reddit base that he’s now selling prints of some of the illustrations–drew 31 cartoon-style interpretations of the titles, something about halfway between movie posters and concept art. Some of the gags that don’t really work as text on a screen (like Ron Man, which features a perfect caricature of Nick Offerman as his Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson) are seriously elevated by Light’s cartoons, while others (like Oh Bother, Where Art Thou?) are nailed in one shot. It’s almost enough to make us think that every movie would be better if its title were missing a letter.