10 Questions To Ask Before Choosing A Coworking Space

If you work from home, you’re no doubt painfully aware of the solitary feelings that can overcome the home office employee. While frequenting your neighborhood coffee shop may seem a great way to get some stimulation (and get out of your pajamas), there’s another space that can offer you more than background noise and caffeine.

Melisa Singh, founder and CEO of StoryShelter began looking for a coworking space after realizing she missed the camaraderie of being in an office space. She selected WeWork in the West Village of Manhattan and immediately noticed a jump in productivity. “I was no longer distracted by my all-to-close refrigerator or television,” she says.

Coworking spaces usually charge a daily, weekly or monthly fee for workspace and amenities such as Wi-Fi and common elements including conference rooms, private telephone booths and the all-important coffee maker. With plenty of coworking spaces to choose from, finding the right one for your business can be a challenge.

When shopping for a coworking space, ask these 10 questions:

Jeremy Neuner, CEO of NextSpace, a company that operates nine coworking spaces in California, says every coworking space has a different vibe. “Given the fact that different people show up to different spaces means every space has its own personality,” he says. NextSpace doesn’t allow individuals or businesses to register online, but requests that they first visit the space to see if it’s a good fit before making a commitment.

Before setting up shop in a coworking space, survey the list of current occupants and ask yourself whether these individuals may be able to help you in your business and career development. While some coworking spaces are specifically geared towards certain type of industries; others have a wide variety of tenants including tech startups, non-profits, designers, lawyers and accountants.

These types of coworking spaces allow for individuals to connect with others across industries and share knowledge and expertise. At Singh’s coworking space, each floor is staffed by individuals working in common fields allowing for plenty of networking and learning opportunities. “The most beneficial part of being in a coworking space for me is being able to be a part of a community and experience the camaraderie of the office experience,” says Singh. Having a network of individuals at arms’ length who can offer insights and suggestions has played a key role in Singh’s company’s growth.