These Beautiful Recipes All Have One Common Ingredient: Pot

The typical homemade marijuana meal is often less a meal than a crafty excuse to cover up the bitter taste of cannabis while getting all the extra-intense benefits of consuming it via the digestive system. Somewhat edible brownies, cookies, and “space cakes” are mainstays of the genre.

As marijuana slowly becomes legal for medical and recreational use across the U.S. (welcome to the club, Oregon and Washington, D.C.), marijuana foods are starting to get a bit classier. Brands like Kiva Confections offer up chocolate marijuana products that actually taste good. One company, Mirth Provisions, is even selling cannabis-infused beverages in craft beer-like bottles. But serving marijuana at the dinner table is still far from commonplace.

A crowdfunded cookbook called Herb wants to change that by showing that cannabis can be used as just another herb in your cooking toolkit (albeit an herb that might make dinner guests a little more giggly than thyme or oregano). The cookbook comes from the creators of TheStonersCookbook.com, a repository for marijuana recipes that has been around since 2006. The most popular recipes on that site are for brownies, space cakes, and cannabis tea–not exactly gourmet fare.

In contrast, here’s a sample recipe from Herb:

Medicated Butternut Squash Soup

•1 (2 to 3 pound) butternut squash, peeled and seeded

•1 tbsp. unmedicated unsalted butter

•1 tsp. vegetable oil

•1 medium white onion (small dice)

•1 small red pepper (small dice)

•5 cups low sodium chicken stock

•Pinch nutmeg

•Salt and pepper

•1 ½ tbsp. cannabutter

•Optional addition: dollop of crème fraiche, sour cream, or plain Greek yogurt

Cut squash into 1-inch chunks, and set aside. In large stock pot melt unmedicated butter and vegetable oil. Add diced onion, red pepper, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the onion becomes translucent. This will take around 8 minutes. Add squash and stock to the pot, bring to a simmer, and cook until squash is tender. (Approx. 15 to 20 minutes). Remove squash chunks with slotted spoon and place in a blender and puree. Return blended squash to pot. Stir and season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Last add cannabutter and gently stir for 4 minutes ensuring even distribution. Serve with dollop of crème fraiche.

