This Comic Book Makes Important, Boring Data Fun To Read

The real genius of Terms of Service, is how it uses the comic book format to make dry and sometimes confusing topics compelling, easy to understand, and even funny. Around the time of Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks, journalist and programmer Michael Keller began to notice something strange: despite the constant news coverage of the government’s indiscriminate surveillance of citizens data with the co-operation of tech companies, no one he knew seemed to care all too much, and even fewer seemed motivated to change their behavior with personal data online.

“I remembered back to ten years ago when people thought that Gmail scanning you’re email was an invasion of privacy and I thought, that’s really interesting, how far we’ve come in just ten years,” Keller told Co.Design, fittingly, over a Google Hangout. “Where are we going to be five years from now? Or even two years from now?”





With this thought in mind, Keller got in touch with nonfiction cartoonist Josh Neufeld, determined to tell the story of big data in a way that was engaging for the average consumer, who might see the NSA leaks and think “How does this affect me?” Using that idea as a jumping off point, the pair went on an expedition across the world of big data and tech. They traveled across the U.S. interviewing senators, professors and scientists, and examined their own data habits in the process. Yet they came out of this experience still asking the same question that had spurred it: how much are we willing to give up for services the tech world promises us, and how will we end up paying for it?

Illustrating big data in comic book form is no easy task. “If someone asked me to show them the real harm of [big data], I’d be kind of hard pressed to show [them] this hypothetical thing,” Keller tells us. But Neufeld came up with a visual metaphor so fitting, its use almost seems preordained: a constellation.

“I saw a representation of data online, an infographic, where there were dots for data compiled on you from different sources in different sizes, and I saw how it was displayed sort of as a constellation. It reminded me of those draw by numbers kits you could do as a kid. Connecting the dots to make a picture.” he says.

Using this concept, Neufeld found a central motif for their story: a constellation of data which could be used to draw an “incomplete and skewed image” of an individual. Neufeld and Keller use this metaphor to help readers visualize how a insurance companies or employers could use seemingly harmless data from your Fitbit or Foursquare to paint a picture of you that could have seriously negative affects on your life. Even if this hypothetical portrait was inaccurate, the company’s opinion would be difficult refute. After all, they have the numbers.