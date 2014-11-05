See “The Life Aquatic” As An 8-Bit Video Game

Behold, Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” in amusing, lovably tinky 8-bit! The Bill Murray-fronted film turns 10 years old this Christmas, so let us revisit this needlessly complicated tale of revenge, oceanography, pirates, weed, unpaid interns, an alleged absentee father and exotic sea-life as an arcade adventure. Check out those fluorescent snappers and the great detail on the Belafonte vessel cutaway. And though Pelé dos Santos’ Portuguese covers of David Bowie were charming, that chiptune “Rebel Rebel” wins.