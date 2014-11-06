No, Silicon Valley Did Not Just Recreate The Star Trek Communicator

“ The Onyx is a ‘Star Trek’ communicator for the real world ,” the Verge professes. “ Amazon Cloud Guru Comes Out With A Star Trek Communicator Device For Group Voice Chat ,” says Forbes. The media is excited about the Onyx, which, as you may have guessed, is a puck-shaped mic/speaker that attaches to a lapel, connects to an app on your phone, and lets you tap to send voice messages to a circle of friends across the world.

Tap. Speak. Listen. And it’s all real time.

Now, it’s clear from the media response that Onyx, and its parent company OnBeep, is onto something. They’ve teased a sci-fi vision that, even in the wake of touchscreen iPhones loaded with unlimited long-distance calling, SMS, and face-to-face video chat, is still intrinsically appealing: Tap. Speak. Listen. It’s a critical half step easier than pulling out your phone, and it feels less grandiose and committal than making a formal phone call. Maybe Onyx could create a whole new channel through which we communicate.

There’s just one problem: The Onyx may be engineered to weave your voice through global data networks and operate as advertised. But its larger experience in how we actually talk to one another isn’t practical–in part because of the way Onyx is designed, and in part because of how Star Trek imagined the future of communication.

You see, Onyx users live on a private network, like a friend’s list, that lives on your phone. You could have just yourself and your wife on an Onyx, which would allow you to communicate through the day with ease. Or you could message multiple people at once, like a shared radio frequency, or an old-school party line. But if you want to live up to Onyx’s real Star Trek potential, and juggle between who you’re talking to seamlessly, it appears that you’re going to need to go back to your phone and juggle an app to do so.

Indeed, the system seems geared toward group chatter, and Onyx’s CEO is a volunteer firefigher (as well as an entrepreneur) who was inspired by walkie talkie networks and used to a general shared chatter that the average cubicle worker would probably despise. But the bigger reason is probably that singling messaging one person, as easily as they do on Star Trek, is a huge design problem that Onyx cannot solve. The best solution might have already been outlined on the show itself. You tap, and you speak the name of the receiver. Then, the receiver hears their name. At that point, the receiver says, “Go ahead, tell me your message!” And only after that point does the actual message go through.





Each solution Star Trek came up with for its own communicators adds another step of friction for each call. This takes forever!