Two New Jawbone Up Fitness Bands: One’s Cheaper, One’s Sleeker And Smarter

Since they first appeared in 2011 , Jawbone’s Up fitness bands have provided an ongoing reminder that the fact you wear a gadget around your wrist doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a smartwatch–or that it has to be even slightly watchlike. Except for a few tiny icons, Up bands have no displays; they don’t do anything which doesn’t relate to exercise, nutrition, or sleep; they look like jewelry, not timepieces. Essentially, they’re a bunch of sensors which talk to an increasingly sophisticated smartphone app which turns the data they collect into advice for healthier living .

As wearable devices get more popular–and the Apple Watch looms on the horizon–there’s a scenario in which Up models might have evolved into something more smartwatch-esque. Something, maybe, like Fitbit’s new Surge.

Jawbone isn’t doing that. Instead, a day after The Information‘s Jessica Lessin broke the news that it had two new models on the way, it’s announcing next-generation versions of Up which double down on the idea that a health-related wearable gadget should be unobtrusive, fashionable, and designed to be worn around the clock.

Why not broaden Up’s mission beyond health with smartwatch-type features like messaging and notifications? “When people straddle, it generally ends up being a product for everyone which is a product for no one,” says Travis Bogard, Jawbone’s VP of product management and strategy. In particular, the company didn’t want to do anything which involved adding a battery-sucking screen that would have required nightly charging, thereby making sleep tracking impractical.

Of the two new models, the easy one to understand is the Up Move. Everything Jawbone’s Up24 does, this one can can do, with the exception of the vibrating feature, which can nag you to get up and move when you’ve been too sedentary or wake you up in the morning. But it does it for just $50, making it the iPod Shuffle of the Up lineup.

The Up Move, in clip and strap modes

The Move looks nothing like the bracelet-style Up24. Instead, it’s a disc-shaped device, available in five styles, which reminds me of Fitbit’s Zip–they’re both cheap and colorful, and both come with a clip. And both run for months on a watch battery. Unlike the Zip, however, the Move doesn’t have a full-blown display–just lights which indicate how far you are toward meeting your daily fitness goal.

The Move can also be worn like a watch on $15 straps (in two sizes). If you press and hold its face, it’ll use the aforementioned lights as a rudimentary analog watch that’s designed to give you only a general sense of what time it is. (Call it a dumbwatch.)