SmartNews, The Minimalist News App That’s A Hit In Japan, Sets Its Sights On The U.S.

In 2010, while riding the sardine-packed subway in Japan, SmartNews cofounder Ken Suzuki would look up and see dozens of lifeless faces, their collective gazes absorbed by the glow of their phones. “I was on a train, and I would look at my neighbor’s smartphone and he’d be playing a game,” says Suzuki, gesturing animatedly to me over a fuzzy Skype connection. “She was playing a game! That guy over there was playing a game! And I was playing a game!” he laughs.

The reason phone games were–er, are–so big on public transit, he says, is because of the country’s communication infrastructure, which, like New York, is severed when you’re underground. “Internet connection was terrible,” says Kaisei Hamamoto, the other founding half of SmartNews. “It’s so crowded. The only thing you could do was play games because you couldn’t connect to the Internet.”





Hamamoto, who had been building out a social news reader called Crowsnest in the meantime, saw an opportunity: What if, instead of swiping at birds or spiky-haired heroes wielding giant swords on their phones, he could convince people to spend their commute time reading the news?

While Crowsnest was received well enough–winning best of show at the TechCrunch Tokyo conference in 2011–it never really posed a threat to news giants like Yahoo News, which, although they’re showing their age, still have a huge head start on any news startup. So together with Suzuki, Hamamoto pivoted, using Crowsnest’s Internet-scraping technology to build an app that was lightweight and mobile first. In December 2012, SmartNews was born.

Today, SmartNews is the second most-used news app in Japan, right behind Gunosy, with 5 million users and climbing. In 2013, the Japanese edition won a Google Play “App of the Year” award and a “Best Of” award in Apple’s App Store. Three weeks ago, the U.S. version officially launched, and you can download it for free.

Visually, SmartNews lacks the panache of Flipboard, which emphasizes personally tailored content. But that is by design. SmartNews takes a more austere approach in its presentation, powered by an underlying belief that “newsworthiness” should be, by definition, egalitarian. “We believe that the news should be for everyone. Even parents and children should be able to use it very easily,” says Hamamoto. “Our algorithm focuses on making use of the collective intelligence of every person in the world to better understand what’s important, what the things are that really matter.”

Hamamoto goes on to mention that team’s proprietary software uses a variety of signals from across the web to flag whatever its algorithms deem important. You can link your Twitter account to build a social tab, too. That’s not radically different from techniques used by other apps and services.