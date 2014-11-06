This Is An Adorable Robot Disguised As A Baby Penguin

There’s a catch to studying penguins in the wild: If researchers get too close, penguins get so stressed out that they may be less likely to successfully breed or hatch an egg. So an enterprising group of scientists designed a fleet of robots–in some cases, disguised as baby penguins–to help gather data instead.

When the researchers tested a small rover with a group of king penguins, the animals acted just as if a bird had passed by. Their heart rate didn’t go up as it would if a human appeared, and they were less likely to try to move their eggs to another spot.

Here’s the rover in action:





“We found quite easy to circulate into their territory, because birds would not be stressed by humans, they would simply wait for the rover to pass,” explains researcher Yvon Le Maho of the University of Strasbourg, lead author of a new paper in Nature Methods. “The challenges were technical–to have a rover that is robust, waterproof, and able to deal with salt and sand on the beach.”

The rover was able to drive up close enough to each penguin to scan a small transponder implanted under the penguin’s skin, and correctly identify it.

For emperor penguins, a species so shy that even the rover was stressful, the researchers added a fake, fuzzy penguin chick to the top of the rover as a disguise. The fake baby penguin was originally created by a film crew that collaborated with the researchers.

“They were using robotic fake animals to get better images–images that have not been shown before,” says Le Maho. “We wanted to use fake animals to get better scientific knowledge. We had a common interest.”