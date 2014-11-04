Oculus CEO Says Consumer Virtual Reality Headset Only “Months” Away

A consumer version of the virtual reality headset Oculus Rift won’t be available for the holidays, but Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe says a version of the headset is “close” to being ready for retail sale.

While speaking at the Web Summit 2014 in Dublin on Tuesday, Iribe said the latest version of the headset, called Crescent Bay, is “largely finalized for a consumer product.” According to TheNextWeb, Iribe gave no definitive timetable for its release but added, “We’re all hungry for it to happen. We’re getting very close. It’s months, not years away, but many months.”

Developing an input device (controller) for the virtual reality headset is the biggest obstacle for Oculus. Iribe said their attempts at creating keyboards, mice, gamepads, and gesture control options were all ineffective, TheNextWeb reports. Oculus recently acquired Carbon, the company that designed the Xbox 360 controller, in hopes of solving the issue.

Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion earlier this year, so it has the resources to invest in product development, and while Iribe seems cautious when saying “We want to get it right,'” he also added, “We don’t want it to be four or five years. We’re eager for this to happen.”