3 Ways To Improve Your Personal Judgement

For decades our definition of “smart” was tied to academic knowledge. But there is a big disconnect between what universities teach and what the real world of work demands, and individuals with high IQ can sometimes do stupid things.

Then came the notion of emotional intelligence, or EQ, which highlights the importance of social and political skills in all areas of life. Although EQ is enormously important, there is more to intelligence than social skills. Indeed, you can have great people-skills but make the wrong decisions in life, and several of the most exceptional achievers have been considered interpersonally dysfunctional and antisocial: Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison are just a few examples.

So what is it, then, that smart people do right? What qualities do they have that set them apart from the rest?

Mostly, they make better decisions, especially when it really matters.

As Warren Buffett recently noted after losing $1 billion from the collapse of Tesco, “In life you only need to make a few good decisions, so long as you don’t make too many bad ones.”

Although there is no universal formula for making better decisions, good judgment is key. As intelligence expert R.W. Young noted, it is “the faculty of mind by which order is perceived in a situation previously considered disordered.” Basically, good judgment translates information into knowledge, enabling you to find patterns and predict meaningful events.

Regardless of your IQ and EQ, there are three effective strategies you can adopt in order to improve your judgment: