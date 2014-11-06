5 Common Mistakes I Wish I Knew About Before I Became An Entrepreneur

Being an entrepreneur is one of the most challenging–and potentially rewarding–career paths that an individual can choose to take.

Indeed, most businesses fail within their first five years, and most of the successful entrepreneurs out there have had to fail at least once before eventually succeeding. I’ve been an entrepreneur for more than 50 years, running my own law firm, poetry journal, and commercial real estate company, and I’ve experienced a lot of failures and triumphs, mistakes, and good decisions along the way.

Below are five pieces of advice I have for budding entrepreneurs out there. It’s the kind of advice that I wish I had back when I was starting out. I hope you find it useful.

I have seen countless entrepreneurs fail for one simple reason: they go too big too early. The allure of the biggest, most attractive deals often blinds us from the fact that these opportunities carry with them a level of risk that our companies are not ready to take on.

Instead, I suggest focusing on smaller deals. For example, in the commercial real estate business, I’ve built a successful company by stringing together a series of smaller, revenue-producing investments and staying away from any investment that could sink my business all by itself.

In the age of easy credit, having cash on hand can often seem old-fashioned. I say beware of such an attitude. The old saying “cash is king” is as relevant today as it ever was, and as an entrepreneur, it’s imperative that you always have a significant cash reserve to keep your business afloat.

How do you do this? The best way is to predict your cash flows in advance as accurately as possible. Be conservative, not optimistic in your projections. This way, any unforeseen circumstances in your business’ financial flows won’t drain you of your cash reserves. You’ll be prepared. And you’ll be much happier.