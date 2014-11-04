This Infographic Previews The Superhero Movies To Come In 2020-2025

The future looks so bright, if you’re a fan of superhero blockbusters based on Marvel and DC characters, that it could reasonably be described as “blinding.” Marvel Studios and DC Comics’ corporate parent Warner Brothers have each announced a forthcoming slate of films running through 2019 and 2020, respectively, with a whopping ten films apiece headed toward each studio’s interconnected universes. Add to that the films based on Marvel properties whose rights are held by Fox and Sony–the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man franchises and associated characters–as well as the occasional oddball like Lego Batman or the Spawn reboot, and you’ve essentially got total box office domination by men (plus Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel) in colorful (but not too colorful, in the interest of “realism”) jumpsuits for the next six years.

But what happens after this? When Fox has made a Gambit film with Channing Tatum; and Warner Brothers has begun adapting Neil Gaiman’s Sandman epic for the big screen with Joseph Gordon Levitt or somebody; when the superhero wars of 2017 have made winners and losers out of Wolverine 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Fantastic Four 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, the thus-untitled female-led Spider-Man spinoff, and Sony’s Venom: Carnage (plus the Lego Batman film for kids who have never heard of Ben Affleck), and the damage has been settled?

Over at Dorkly.com, they have a glimpse of what the future may hold, in the form of an infographic (based on this 100% legit infographic from Comics Alliance) that attempts to predict the slate of films scheduled from 2020-2025.

The list is full of jabs at both the machinery of Hollywood–The Contractual Spider-Man nods to Sony’s desperation to maintain the rights to the Spider-Man franchise despite appearing to be at a creative and commercial dead-end with the property, while $50 Million Paycheck For Robert Downey Jr. is as good a name for the as-yet unscheduled Iron Man 4 as any–and at the deep-mining of minor characters for blockbuster potential that the future is going to hold. (What’s up, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man?) Something like Meteor Man 2: Hey, Remember Meteor Man would be a pretty bottom-of-the-barrel attempt to find an existing property to reboot, but the 1993 superhero/comedy flop (scheduled on the infographic for 2022) might just have been a couple decades ahead of its time. National Lampoon’s Apokolips Vacation, meanwhile, is as good a name as any for the eventual film based on the obscure Jack Kirby-created New Gods for which DC is probably secretly screen-testing actors as we type this.

Meteor Man 2: Hey, Remember Meteor Man Photo: MGM Studios

At any rate: A Movie About Superman That Does Not Have Superman In The Title will probably be the top-grossing film in 2021, and that’ll be all it takes to convince some exec somewhere that this list is actually prescient–which means that The Life And Times Of Gorilla Grodd is only a mere seven years away from being greenlit. Congratulations, comics nerds, we think this means you won the culture war?



