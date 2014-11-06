Follow The 80/20 Rule To Not Be An Annoying Networker

By now you’ve probably heard the cardinal rule of networking a million times: If you want to make a killer impression, you need to know exactly what to say when you meet someone new. And we’ll bet that’s why you’ve spent hours brushing up on answers to common yet surprisingly tough questions like, “Tell me about yourself!”

An equally important networking commandment you may not have considered? Letting your perfectly crafted elevator pitch devolve into a 10-minute monologue is a big turnoff.

“Good networking is all about building good relationships,” business coach Alisoun Mackenzie explains. “Selling at people just turns them away.”

If that news has you scrambling to revamp your networking strategy stat, slow down for a sec—because Mackenzie’s favorite hack, the 80/20 Rule, is here to help.

In a nutshell: At any given networking event, spend 80% of your conversations focusing on whomever you’re talking to–and only 20% on self-promotion.

If you spend five minutes talking to someone, limit talking about yourself to one minute.

More than ever, networking is a vital part of the employment search process–70% of jobs are now found through networking and many are filled by word of mouth.

The only problem?