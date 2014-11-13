This Sustainable Sashimi Is Delivered Fresh From The Boat And To Your Door

People love eating fish–that much is clear. Overfishing in the oceans is creating a situation in which all of the fisheries in the world will have collapsed by 2048 if nothing is done. For some species, like tuna, one particular industry–the sushi industry–is driving the problem.

This realization has led to the creation of a handful of super-sustainable sushi restaurants in the U.S, including Tataki in San Francisco and Bamboo Sushi in Portland. But what if you just want sustainable sashimi shipped right to your door?

Two Fish, a Kickstarter project and nonprofit from the creators of I Love Blue Sea, is promising fresh tuna sashimi–caught using the hook and line method on a small boat (this method ensures that no other species are killed in the fishing process), sliced by sushi chefs at Tataki, vacuum sealed, flash frozen, and shipped–at about half the price of what you’d normally pay for sushi. Lest you think the freezing part means the fish won’t taste as good, consider that over 90% of seafood at a sushi restaurant often comes frozen.





The idea for Two Fish came to founder Martin Reed after he realized how destructive the sushi industry actually is. When the Cisco Foundation approached his other company, I Love Blue Sea, about using software to create a model that could solve the biggest problems in the seafood industry, like food waste and lack of transparency, the idea started coming to life. Thrive Networks, a self-proclaimed “innovation network for social change,” is helping Two Fish with scaling.

“We need to step up our efforts to protect our oceans to ensure long-term availability of this resource. At the same time, it’s crucial that it doesn’t become a luxury good out of reach of the very people that need it most. Our hope is that we can design a system that eliminates waste and increases access for all,” writes Reed in an email. Two Fish uses the whole fish, throwing nothing away–leftover trim that isn’t used in the sashimi is donated to Open Hand, a nonprofit partner.

Want to check out Two Fish’s sashimi for yourself? Try out a six- to eight-piece pack, which costs $25, here.