Why Intel Just Dropped Cash On A $10 Million Bet On Drones

If you own a drone company that wants to fly unmanned aircrafts for farms and insurance companies, this is your year. PrecisionHawk just announced that Intel Capital is joining a $10 million funding round to help build out future iterations of the company’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cloud backend. PrecisionHawk, whose plans to use drones to take pictures of disaster areas for insurance companies and monitor livestock disease from the air have been covered in Fast Company before, manufactures both UAVs and a sophisticated sensor set which allows operators to gauge everything from water quality to detecting objects under vegetation. “Drones hold the promise of revolutionizing many industries, some new and some very old, like farming,” Intel’s Jerry Bautista said in a press release.