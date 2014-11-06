7 Time Management Lessons From People Who Write A Novel In A Month

Every November, several hundred thousand people sign up for a crazy goal: They want to crank out a 50,000-word rough draft of a novel in 30 days. National Novel Writing Month, or “ NaNoWriMo ” for short, was started by Chris Baty in 1999 to provide support for fellow writers trying to cross “write a novel” off their bucket lists. The stunt has produced a lot of novels, but beyond that, it’s taught participants some important time management lessons. Here are seven that can help you achieve big goals of all kinds, even if you’re not trying to write a novel this month:

Writing 50,000 words in a month requires writing just under 1,700 words per day. Grant Faulkner, executive director of NaNoWriMo, will be participating for the sixth time this year. He’s figured out that 1,700 words requires writing for about two hours. “Now when I think of the month, I think of doing two hours per day, or 60 hours for the month,” he says.

The good news is that 60 hours over a 720-hour month isn’t that much. “I feel like it’s very doable,” he says. Many big goals have similarly limited requirements. If you’re already a runner, you can train for a marathon in fewer than 10 hours per week over 16 weeks. These are numbers you can get your head around.

So how do you find two hours a day? Faulkner advises people to “go on a time hunt.” For a week, write down every single thing you do (you can download a spreadsheet from my website; for a list of 10 time-tracking apps, see this post). “Get a really good idea of how you spend your time. Most people really don’t know,” he says. You putter around with the mail pile for 15 minutes while dinner is cooking. You lose 30 minutes following links your friends post on Facebook.

Sure, you may have to give something up, but it may not be something important. Divya Breed, an engineer and writer who attempted NaNoWriMo a few years ago, tells me that the month did “prove to me that Life Without TV wasn’t going to destroy my morale.”

In her book Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has The Time, journalist Brigid Schulte claims that for many working parents, free time comes in bits of “time confetti”–a few minutes here and there. But time is still time. Says Faulkner, “I’m very inspired by the story of Toni Morrison.” As a single working mom of two, she carved out a few minutes to write before bed. She cranked out The Bluest Eye in that time.

Few of us have the Nobel laureate’s talent or drive. But “it’s about finding those nooks and crannies of time,” Faulkner says. If he told himself “I will write when I have those two hours of uninterrupted time in my peaceful office,” it would never happen. But he can wake up 15 minutes early, or sit in a parking lot for 10 minutes and write. The ten minutes between conference calls are completely usable if you’ve got big goals, even if most people just check email instead.