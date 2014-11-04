Romeo Beckham, Son Of David, Dances Into Burberry’s Holiday Ad

On the surface this new holiday ad for Burberry is just your typically ambitious, artsy, four-minute nod to the surreal world of fashion. But take a closer look at the young protagonist and you may see flashes of a certain world soccer legend and Spice Girl.





The star of Burberry’s new holiday ad is none other than 12-year-old middle son of David and Victoria Beckham. Romeo Beckham dances and mugs for the camera with the best of the trench-coated lot, in a story that sees him play cupid on the (fake) streets of London.





It’s not Romeo’s first fashion rodeo for the brand–the wee Beckham first featured in a Burberry print ad two years ago. As a standalone film, it’s just OK. But as a piece of marketing that taps both our culture’s rabid obsession with celebrity and desire for luxury goods, it’s an earned media Christmas wish come true.

Romeo is not the only next-gen Beckham working it in fashion–brother Brooklyn (15) just appeared in a photo spread in the fall issue of the NYT’s T Magazine.