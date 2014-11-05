Why CVS Needs Apple Pay (It’s The UI, Stupid)

Making a purchase at Duane Reade is a nightmare. It’s remarkable that the retail chain, which solely exists to sell goods, is so incompetent when it comes to actually selling goods. Try to buy an item, and the store’s point-of-sale (POS) terminal will ask if you want to look up your rewards card number, which requires two series of clicks. Swipe a card to pay, and it will ask whether the card is credit or debit, requiring a third series of clicks. Next, cash back? A fourth click. Then, would you like to donate to the Susan G. Komen foundation? A fifth series of clicks. And finally, a sixth screen of buttons asks the customer to confirm the payment amount.

“I’m sorry!” a store manager said on a recent visit to Duane Reade, unprompted, apologizing for the inexplicable effort it takes to navigate the system. Added another cashier, “It’s a pest.”

Apple Pay’s greatest advantage is that it might bring an end to the unforgivably bad user-interfaces at most POS terminals.

At any convenience store, often the most inconvenient part of the experience are these POS terminals, typically made by VeriFone, with their clunky hardware and even clunkier software. They act as the central interaction point between merchant and customer, and yet they’re often the worst, most change-averse aspect of the store experience. Which perhaps explains why so many critics last month raved over the launch of Apple Pay, Apple’s much-ballyhooed entry into the commerce space, which enables customers to make contactless payments with their iPhones instead of reaching for their wallets. Apple Pay is fast and secure–a refreshing alternative to credit cards and cash. But while many reviewers have praised Apple Pay chiefly because it is (at last) a worthy replacement for plastic, I would argue rather that Apple Pay’s greatest advantage is that it might bring an end to the unforgivably bad user-interfaces at most POS terminals.

Over the past several weeks experimenting with Apple Pay, what I’ve most enjoyed about the system is that it lets me bypass the unnecessary clicks of painfully slow VeriFone terminals. To use Apple Pay, simply load up a supported debit or credit card on your iPhone. Now, when you go to make a purchase at Duane Reade, you just hover your iPhone over the credit-card machine, and once the system senses your phone’s presence, you must only scan your thumb on the iPhone’s fingerprint sensor to complete the purchase. Voilà, the payment is made and a digital receipt will appear as a notification on your smartphone.

To me, what’s powerful here is not the act of making the payment itself–pulling out your smartphone and hovering it over a POS terminal isn’t that much faster than performing the same action by swiping a credit card. The prime difference is that Apple Pay let’s you skip the tiresome process of clicking through poorly designed payment prompts, whether at a Duane Reade, in a cab, or elsewhere: the small, terribly angled keypads; the physical buttons that never seem to align with the corresponding on-screen options; the ugly software filled with bizarre color schemes and endless buttons; the cheap touch-interfaces that never seem to respond to even the most forceful finger taps and presses; the attached Stylus pens that you scribble your signature with after violently spearing it into the screen.