Amazon Prime Members Can Store Unlimited Photos In The Cloud

Amazon has announced a new benefit for its Prime members: Unlimited cloud storage for photos, at no extra charge.

Amazon Prime subscribers can use the new service, called Prime Photos, by uploading photos to Amazon’s Cloud Drive, where they then can be viewed on Fire tablets, Fire phone, iOS, Android devices, PCs, and the web. Amazon is also working on a version of Cloud Drive for Mac.

Prime members can display Prime Photos on a TV using Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, as well as non-Amazon products like PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and certain LG and Samsung smart TVs. Photos can be shared from Cloud Drive to Facebook, email, and other apps.

All other Amazon customers will continue to receive 5GB of free storage with the option of purchasing additional space, starting at $1 per month.

[h/t: TechCrunch]