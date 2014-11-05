These Brothers Built A New Berlin Wall Out Of 8,000 Balloons For The Fall’s 25th Anniversary

The next time Christopher came to Berlin was a couple of years later, in a permanent move to the city. By that point, the structure had almost entirely disappeared. Tracing its exact path was difficult, and in some parts of the city, totally impossible.

Christopher (right) and Marc Bauder

“The scar grew over very fast,” Christopher, an interactive designer, says.

Aside from die Partei, Germany’s satirical political party which has been campaigning, jokingly, to reinstate the Wall pretty much since it came down, few lament the loss of what the Wall once represented. Christopher and Marc, both in their early 40s, wanted some way for Berliners to be able to easily trace the path of the structure and experience the border that had formerly divided their country in two. As a physical memorial to a once-divided Germany, however, Christopher calls it “a shame” that the structure has almost completely disappeared. Right after it came down, he says, “people were always asking whether they were in the East or West. We were thinking that for an anniversary–20, 25, 30, 40, 50–that would be a good occasion to bring it back temporarily, even just for one evening.”

Turns out the 25th Anniversary was the one that worked. But it wasn’t easy.

The Bauders applied for a grant in 2008 for their proposed commemorative project, a border of illuminated orbs called Lichtgrenze (translation: “light border”), which would eventually be released into the air. Nothing came of the proposal, however, and the brothers put the project aside. Christopher, however, kept the proposal for Lichtgrenze on his design firm’s site, WHITEvoid. Meanwhile, Marc, now a filmmaker, while working on a number of documentaries about former East Germany, became well acquainted with Robert-Havemann-Gesellschaft, Berlin’s influential organization on G.D.R. history and a huge archive on G.D.R. opposition. The institute proposed the brothers’ project to the city to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Wall, on November 9, 2014, and in conjunction with Kulturprojekte, a nonprofit that manages Berlin-area cultural projects, the Bauders began seriously developing Lichtgrenze in 2011. When it goes up on November 7, it’ll be the city’s largest-ever public art installation.





“To contrast the massiveness and heaviness of this original monument, we were thinking of something light and ephemeral, something positive to attract people, and then they can make out of it whatever they like,” Christopher explains of the glowing, gorgeous final project. The three-day installation will consist of approximately 8,000 illuminated, natural latex balloons following the 9.5-mile path the Wall once occupied (save for a few locations where houses have been built directly on the former border). The balloons, set on flexible carbon rods, to combat wind, extend 11 feet high, reflecting the Wall’s dimensions while contrasting its original purpose. “We didn’t want to erect another wall of some sort,” says Christopher. Robert-Havemann-Gesellschaft is posting 100 information boards throughout the re-created border, noting specific events in particular locations and memorializing East Germans who died there while trying to cross over to the West. Marc and his studio, Bauderfilm, directed and produced a video collage of Wall-related historical material that is being presented on 14 LED screens along Lichtgrenze.