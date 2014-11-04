What Do Recent Disasters Mean For The Future Of Space Exploration?

Last week was a terrible one for space travel. On Tuesday, an Antares rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station exploded over the launch pad in Virginia. Three days later a Virgin Galactic rocket plane with two pilots on board exploded and crashed during a test flight. One pilot died in the accident, while the other escaped with a parachute.

Are these the extreme growing pains of a still young industry struggling to emerge? Or signs of larger, more complicated issues in a business that could potentially change the world? And how many of those 700 people who paid $250, 000 each for a Virgin Galactic ride into space are still down for the adventure? These questions and more are discussed by Fast Company‘s Chuck Salter and Jason Feifer in an episode of The 29th Floor that, quite literally, deals with matters of life and death.

