This Interactive Map Shows The Best-Selling NFL Jerseys Among Female Fans

Recently, a popular men’s magazine got into hot water for claiming that women don’t like watching sports (the offending article’s point was that women don’t relate to sports stats–a questionable assumption packaged in an eye-rollingly mansplain-y way). But actual stats do suggest that women love at least one sport–football, oddly enough. Forty-six percent of NFL fans are female, which means that nearly half the football-loving population are donning team colors on game days. To foster friendly competition among female fans (and boost sales, perhaps along with the image of a league that is not perceived as female friendly), Dick’s Sporting Goods has been tracking the best-selling jerseys among women in every state. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is hot in Colorado and Minnesota, while Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson has swept a total of four states: Washington, Idaho, Nevada and New Mexico.