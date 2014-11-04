What’s More Dangerous In A Kroger Supermarket–A Poodle Or A Gun?

No shirt, no shoes, no service. No skateboards. No pets. All common signs posted outside stores and restaurants of all kind. But a new PSA campaign from gun control advocates Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety calls out supermarket chain Kroger for something the retailer actually does allow people to openly carry in its stores–guns.

Two radio ads feature actual phone calls to real Kroger stores, in which store employees try to explain why pets and scooters aren’t allowed in the stores for safety reasons, but anyone carrying a loaded gun is okay. It’s awkward but effective. The friendly and helpful employees are put in a tough spot, forced to attempt a rational explanation and clearly just following store policy.





The ads, created by agency Grey Toronto, are running in the Cincinnati area during the Kroger investor meetings happening there this week. According to Moms Demand Action, whose co-founder Mary Read was shot alongside Rep. Gabby Giffords in the 2011, Kroger has pressured radio stations to stop airing the ads and bussed its investors to an alternate location after learning of the organizations’ plans to protest outside its meetings.