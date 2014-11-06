What The Guardian Gained By Redesigning Its Website In The Open

Coding your product out in the open is fairly standard operating procedure for tech startups. It’s not something that typically seeps through the legacy cultural barriers and dwindling budgets of the newsroom at a 193-year-old newspaper. Yet that’s just what’s been happening at The Guardian.

Borrowing from the open source ethos long beloved in engineering circles, The Guardian launched a new responsive site that was built via a public GitHub repo and with a steady of flow of feedback from thousands of readers. It may sound like a bunch of hype, but their approach has real-world benefits that other publishers could learn from.

“Open is the guiding philosophy at the Guardian, so developing our new site in the open was a logical step for us,” says The Guardian’s lead software developer Patrick Hamann. “It also allows us to share the knowledge we have gained in the process externally and to learn from other organizations and developers, as well as from our readers.”

The design itself meets the standard criteria for a news site redesign: Faster page loads, a modular content framework and a responsive layout that–crucially in this evolving industry–accommodates new types of ad units. As our cohorts at Co.Design put it, “The Guardian’s new design joins the rest of us here in 2014.” But the benefits of using an open process are the same as they are for anybody else: Distributing the workload, learning from the community and ensuring high standards in quality and security.

“Using GitHub has enabled us to promote internal and external visibility on new feature development and to utilize a fast feedback mechanism,” says Hamann. “The peer reviewing process like ‘pull requests’ also facilitates a much higher quality of code.”

Allowing outsiders to contribute code and offer feedback on designs made it considerably easier to hire the new talent to work on the project internally. What better way to find developers than by letting them contribute code to your company’s most important project as it unfolds?

The impact was even more pronounced on the design side. “The project has literally changed the way our design department has had to work,” Hamann. “No longer is design a service, but is now innate within our product development teams. Designing in the open like this has been a revelation.”