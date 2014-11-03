Early Web Pioneer CNET Launches A Print Magazine

In a time when news outlets are shuttering their print presence in favor of web, CNET, a tech news site founded 20 years ago, is expanding to publish a quarterly magazine .

“Surprised? That’s the point,” wrote Connie Guglielmo and Lindsey Turrentine, the site’s respective editors-in-chief for CNET News and CNET Reviews. “While others are running away from print, we’re embracing it to do what we’ve always done–tell stories in fun and compelling new ways.”

CNET will print about 200,000 copies of its first issue, which has a $5.99 cover price, featuring celebrity LL Cool J on the cover.

“The future for this brand is multiplatform,” Jim Lanzone, president and chief executive of CBS Interactive, told The New York Times.