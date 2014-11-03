Christian Bale Turns Down Steve Jobs Role

Two weeks ago, Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the script for the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic, said Christian Bale would “crush” the role of Steve Jobs. Now, it looks as though Sorkin’s hopes of Bale playing Jobs have been crushed.

Bale, who reportedly was offered the part without an audition, decided he was not right for the role and pulled his name from consideration “after much deliberation and conflicting feelings,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s an intimidating role, and Bale is not the first A-list name to pass on this portrayal of Jobs, reportedly based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of the iconic CEO. Leonardo DiCaprio also considered and then decided against it. Ashton Kutcher played Steve Jobs in 2013’s Jobs but the film was universally panned, earning a 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The report goes on to say that Seth Rogen is in discussions to play Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak in the upcoming biopic, which will be directed by Trainspotting‘s Danny Boyle.