Not Good: New York’s 911 Dispatch System Was Down For Nearly Two Hours

[Photo: Flickr user Travis Wise]
By Chris Gayomali1 minute Read

Welp. A source at FDNY tells DNAinfo that New York City’s 911 dispatch system was down on Monday from roughly 2:30 p.m. ET to 4:10 p.m. ET. The system is typically used to prioritize 911 calls and assign out emergency teams, and while the computerized system was down, call dispatchers had to write down cases by hand and communicate with emergency services over the radio.

Indeed, the $88 million dispatch computer-aided dispatch system has been plagued with problems since launching in spring 2013. As former Mayor Bloomberg told the New York Daily News at the time:

“It works,” Bloomberg said of the new system; it just has some “bugs. You wish you didn’t have bugs but that’s the real world.”

A recent investigation found that the city’s expensive new computerized dispatch software might have resulted in delays that led to the deaths of two 4-year-olds in April.

[h/t: DNAinfo]

