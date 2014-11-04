advertisement
How The Internet Has Changed The Way We Eat

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Remember a time we didn’t have a recipe for Kung Pao chicken a couple clicks away? Neither do we. The Internet is changing so much about the way we buy, cook, eat and even share our food. This video explores how some startups are upending the traditional supply chain and taking the sharing economy straight to the kitchen.

