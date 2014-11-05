3 Ways You Can Rise Above The Noise In A Crowded Market

It’s undeniable that technology has impacted the way we build brands. The good news about the digital age is that it’s a lot cheaper and less risky to launch a business to consumer business because you can move past traditional retail distribution channels.

The bad news is that competition is fierce and everyone has access to the same information through the Internet from anywhere on Earth. Much lower barriers to entry have led to more than half a billion active websites clamoring for attention.

Regardless of the implications of the digital age, there are three golden rules to make your business rise above the noise and succeed:

Innovators are often focused on creating the “next big thing,” but innovation can also happen by focusing on making a current market better.

For example, the multi-billion-dollar hair-color industry is dominated by big brands with relatively little innovation. There are two solutions to coloring your hair: go to the salon and shrink the size of your wallet, or try to do it yourself and hope it turns out like you want it to.

Madison Reed saw an opportunity to disrupt the market by improving on these concepts with its novel, tech-based solution. The company combines the salon and do-it-yourself experience by home delivering its products and offering an on-demand Color Crew to help guide customers through the process.

By focusing on the needs of its customers and recognizing the lack of momentum in the market, Madison Reed was able to pull ahead of legacy competitors and even more ahead of its customer’s expectations of the hair coloring experience and the products themselves.