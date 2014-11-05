How To Implement Social Good In Your Organization

Simply put, social good is about working to improve the world around you through volunteer work or supporting a cause. And since 50% of global consumers saying they’re willing to pay more for goods or services from companies with social good programs, it’s clearly something important to global audiences.

Furthermore, finding a cause to support can benefit a company immensely. Not only can it bring employees closer together and help them connect to one another, but it can also provide motivation about the bigger picture: What can you share with the world? How can you help, and where? What kind of team and workplace do I want to join?

In April 2014, I led a team of employees who volunteered to join me in traveling to Monterrey, Mexico, where we spent a week building an orphanage with Back2Back Ministries, an organization dedicated to serving orphan children around the world. Over the years we’ve channeled our engineering and construction knowledge to build and rehab orphanages in places like Mexico, Haiti, Nigeria, and India. Community service is an integral part of our company culture and I’ve found it benefits us immensely. Not only does it bring us together as a team and help us connect with each other, but it also motivates us to think bigger than ourselves and question what we can do as an organization to help the world.

Here are some ways to implement social good into your organization:

Think about your company culture, mission, and values. Is there a cause that aligns with your organization?

Sanergy, for example, is a company whose goal is to provide affordable sanitation in African slums. In order to further its mission, Sanergy partnered with Kiva to provide interest-free loans to Fresh Life Toilet operators to finance their sanitation franchises.