AMC To DirecTV Customers: Run, Don’t Walk, To Protest Possible “Walking Dead” Blackout

AMC ran ads during Sunday night’s airing of its number one hit, The Walking Dead, to alert viewers of its ongoing contract dispute with DirecTV, which could leave fans of the zombie horror show without new episodes, midway through season five.

The advertisements prompted DirecTV customers to call or email the company, visit KeepAMCnetworks.com, or use social media to pressure DirecTV to keep AMC. Otherwise, according to AMC, viewers “risk losing” AMC as well as BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and We TV.

AMC and DirecTV’s carriage arrangement expires at the end of the year, partway through season five of The Walking Dead. AMC said in a statement that, “DirecTV has not engaged in meaningful negotiations with us, which leaves us to doubt whether a timely renewal is possible.” AMC also claims DirecTV is violating the current agreement by dropping AMC in Latin America.

DirecTV responded with a statement and website of its own. “Don’t let AMC scare you!” DirecTV warned, saying that customers will not lose access to The Walking Dead or any other shows.

But if DirecTV and AMC can’t come to an agreement, customers almost certainly would miss out on Rick and the gang’s latest post-apocalyptic struggles when the second half of season five airs in February 2015.

