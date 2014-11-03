Today in Tabs: New Media in Chaos

I just read the most boring article. — Jesse Hirsch (@Jesse_Hirsch) November 3, 2014

How good is the Serial podcast!? Will there be an answer? WILL there?? I bet not, but I don’t care. Herrman demolishes the John Oliver demolishes the internet video sweepstakes. Remember when Metafilter never went away and basically stayed great for 15 years and counting? Sweet’N Low put $1.3 million into an eBook that is also a lot of fake websites and a scavenger hunt for #brands or something? Alec Wilkinson profiles the founder of Modern Farmer for The New Yorker dot printmagazine and manages to quote only one ModFarm staffer (a dude) and bury all the recent drama amid weird dissociative lists of articles. (DISCLOSURE: Former ModFarm editor Reyhan Harmanci currently edits Tabs for syndication on Fast Company Labs, a top-tier destination for informative and engaging tech/business conte goddammit Reyhan would you stop I’m trying to disclose my conflict and subscribe to Fast Company in print now of interest here.)

Robert Plant is my dude forever, but he is really looking like a Gorg from Fraggle Rock these days. pic.twitter.com/8qtruPJLKx — B. Dolan (@BDolanSFR) October 31, 2014

Are you Queer? (Literally!) Do you want to destroy science fiction? (Figuratively!) Maybe submit to Lightspeed Magazine’s upcoming “Queers Destroy Science Fiction” issue!

Text file collector Jason Scott and The Internet Archive just released The Internet Arcade, which is a browser-playable archive of over 900 classic arcade games, and I promise it is not actually about ethics in gaming journalism.

business carbs: my professional information printed on a saltine cracker? — Hallie Bateman (@hallithbates) November 1, 2014

Things 2 Read:

My Grandma the Poisoner: “…it wasn’t until my 30s that I connected all this and it dawned on me that sleeping for three days is not normal or OK, and that the only times I woke up in the middle of the night unable to breathe, I was at Grandma’s.”

Up and Down: On Chairlifts and Ski Towns: “I remember the habitual reaching up and back to pull the restraining bar forward, the sensation of the cable being redirected by the bull wheel, like a train switching tracks. I remember the lonesome sound of the wind, suddenly audible when the chairlift paused…