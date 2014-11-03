First Look: The George Lucas Museum Is A Pyramid From The Future

Isolated, the words all sound so cliché. Organic. Flowing. Curvy. But set to the backdrop of Chicago’s blocky skyline, they assemble a brash thesis on the city’s future: The new George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is a low-slung knoll inside a landscape of towering Lego, an Egyptian pyramid reimagined for the year 2020.

It’s like a pyramid, if the Egyptians had only learned to code.

For those who missed the news, George Lucas is building–and paying for–a $300 million museum on Chicago’s lakefront. He hired some of the best architects in the world to design it. And it will be placed in one of the most prominent pieces of real estate in the city. Today, I sat down with the team–Ma Yansong, founder of MAD Architects, Angelo Garcia, President of Lucas Holdings, and Mike Toolis, CEO of VOA–who walked me through the early renderings you see here (and a small handful that they said weren’t finalized enough to share).

“We want this building to be Chicago architecture for the future,” Ma says. Ironically, the building that he and Lucas would like to see redefine Chicago architecture was never meant for Chicago in the first place.

That’s the short version. Here’s the longer one. George Lucas sold Star Wars. He fell in love with a Chicagoan, got married, had a child, and moved (part-time) to the city. At some point, he decided that he wanted to build a museum that could tell the history of narrative storytelling, all the way from cave paintings to lightsabers. It would feature an estimated $600 million in Lucas’s own artifacts, which have been privately stored at Skywalker ranch in Nicasio, California, ranging from original Norman Rockwell paintings to a full-sized Star Wars speeder.

He really wanted to build it in Golden Gate National Park’s Presidio, in his home town of San Francisco. He mocked up a design that looked like a large estate house, meeting the area’s aesthetic requirements. But the Presidio Trust rejected his proposals without ever really explaining why.





So he pitched Chicago instead, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel practically handed him the keys to the city. He secured 17 acres of the Museum Campus for $1 a year, a nearly free parcel of land a stone’s throw from the Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium, the Museum of Natural History and, of course, Soldier Field, home of–because I’m an appeasing Chicagoan, I’ll say it for you–da Bears. Quite controversially, the museum will be placed on the asphalt parking lot where Bears fans tailgate.

In short, there is no open parcel of land more academically and emotionally sacred than this in the city.