Ask The Experts: Should I Disclose My Invisible Illness Before I Get Hired?

Psychologist Art Markman tackles the intricacies of this week’s reader question.

Hello there,

I need some advice. I have what you might consider an invisible illness: Type 1 Diabetes. From just looking at me you wouldn’t know there’s anything wrong with me, and for the most part I’m able to go about my work without a problem. But there are times that it can interrupt my daily worklife.

For one thing, low blood sugar levels–hypoglycemia–can occur sometimes when there’s too much insulin in my system and not enough sugar. When I experience low blood sugar, I usually become confused, dizzy, shaky, weak, anxious, and sometimes even irritable and combative. My behavior doesn’t appear rational to outsiders, and if left untreated, I could eventually enter into a coma or die. Treating hypoglycemia usually involves consuming some sugar and all is well again, but this takes a little time.

In addition to this, being Type 1 Diabetic means far more doctor appointments than the everyday employee. This means having to possibly take more time off than is accepted.

I just had a job interview that went great, and I feel confident that a job offer is on its way. I’m wondering if I should I tell the company I am interviewing with about my hidden disability?

Even though I know discrimination is illegal, I’m worried that it could prevent me from getting a job offer. But I also want to be forthcoming about the extra allowances I may need on the job.

What should I do?

Thanks,

Conflicted