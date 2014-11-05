Why You Need A To-Do List For Others

We here at Fast Company have spilled a lot of Internet ink over the right and wrong ways to do the to-do list. But have you ever thought of keeping a to-do list not just of tasks for yourself, but stuff to do for others?

Michael Parrish DuDell, author of Shark Tank Jump Start Your Business–the official book from the eponymous TV show–keeps, among his personal task lists, an agenda of people who have asked him favors. (He uses Trello for his organizational needs.) He tries to carve out 30 to 60 minutes every day for helping others, which can mean responding to an unsolicited email from an aspiring entrepreneur or giving advice to another person in his We Work space.

Michael Parrish DuDell

DuDell first started the practice in 2012 as a way of giving back. When he was a 20-something with an acting degree and no interest in show business, he wanted to pursue a career in business and marketing. He credits his unlikely success as an entrepreneur–he’s a branding consultant who’s worked with companies including American Express, Kraft, Ogilvy, Visa, and L’Oreal–because of the assistance of his own small network. Now he wants to do the same for others. It’s karmic, really.

But, the to-do list is not a completely selfless endeavor. “There is a tremendous amount to be gained by doing that sort of work,” he says. Here’s how:

DuDell claims dedicating time to others on a regular basis helps him clear up creative blocks. DuDell spends a lot of his day on personal branding. “When you’re doing something that is essentially a lonely sport, it’s really easy to get stuck in this whirlwind of ‘you, you, you’ and ‘self, self, self,'” he explained. “You get stuck on this place when you’re hitting a wall.” His to-do list for others is like the shower for the rest of us: He lets his mind wander from the task at hand and it leads to aha moments for his own work.

There is some science to back up his claim. Research has found that a combination of dopamine and distraction lead to creative thoughts. Another study found that our brains reward good deeds with dopamine hits. And, as DuDell explained, talking to people about their problems provides a distraction from his own challenges.

DuDell, like many of us, finds networking “cheesy and overly sales-y.” And he’s right. Scientists have linked forming relationships for career gains to negative visceral reactions. It literally makes us feel gross.