Millennials Are Flocking To Miami, Where They Might All Drown Soon

Across the country, young people are eschewing suburban living for urban hubs, where there is easy access to just about every amenity imaginable. Miami exemplifies the trend. The city has doubled its population since the year 2000, and much of that growth is among young people. In the city’s downtown, almost half of all residents are between 25 and 44.

On one hand, it’s hard to argue with the benefits of density–it’s energy efficient, requires fewer vehicles on the road, and often allows people to live close to where they work. But Miami has a somewhat unique issue to contend with as it expands: climate change is already baring its teeth in the city, and the problem will only get worse.

Downtown Miami’s growth can be traced back to the last housing boom, when developers built 23,000 luxury condos in the area. When the crash hit hardest five years ago, 38% of those units were vacant. Now that the economy is rebounding, those units are quickly getting filled–and over 23,000 new condo units are already in the construction pipeline.

“The availability of high-end affordable housing along with an urban lifestyle in a tropical setting created the perfect storm driving thousands of young residents into our urban core, really for the first time in history. Once they were here, really cool restaurants, bars and shopping areas began to sprout,” writes Alyce Robertson, the executive director of the Miami Downtown Development Authority, in an email.

Young urbanites are trickling into Miami, a city with no individual income tax, from all over the country. New York and New Jersey are big feeder states. So are California and Nevada. “Until Hurricane Sandy, one of the concerns that held some back from moving here was the threat of hurricanes. But many have since reevaluated this because if a hurricane can hit Manhattan, it really can hit anywhere on the eastern seaboard,” writes Robertson.

Robertson has a point. No major urban center in the U.S. is safe from the effects of climate change–drought, hurricanes, flooding, and heat waves are in our collective future. But Miami has exhibited more vulnerability that most cities. For Miami, a city that’s nearly at sea level, climate change isn’t in the future. It’s already here.

According to a recent government climate report, Miami is among the most vulnerable cities in the country. From a New York Times piece on the report: