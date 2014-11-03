Trouble, Trouble For Spotify: Taylor Swift Removes All Her Albums

David Byrne , The Black Keys , Thom Yorke , and now… Taylor Swift. The multiplatinum pop star joins a growing list of artists who have decided to withhold their music from Spotify, claiming its contentious pay-per-play revenue sharing model is unfair to the people creating music. Here’s what happens when you try to access her archive on Spotify now:





No “Shake it Off.” No “Love Story.” No “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Nada. And maybe you were just starting to like her music!

“We hope she’ll change her mind and join us in building a new music economy that works for everyone, ” Spotify writes in a blog post. “We believe fans should be able to listen to music wherever and whenever they want, and that artists have an absolute right to be paid for their work and protected from piracy.” The post continues:

PS – Taylor, we were both young when we first saw you, but now there’s more than 40 million of us who want you to stay, stay, stay. It’s a love story, baby, just say, Yes.

Her label decided to withhold her new album 1989 from streaming music services when it was released on October 27 in a common practice called “windowing,” which is intended to give album sales a boost out of the gate. The move apparently did not go over well with Spotify, and now, like a soft flutter of dandelion wishes scattering in the wind, Swift’s catalog is gone.