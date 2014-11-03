Finally, The GoPro Parody You’ve Been Waiting For Is Here

If you’ve been paying even cursory attention to the Internet, you’ve noticed videos of the GoPro camera going just about everywhere under the sun . The team at Saturday Night Live, however, decided to show what it would be like if these cameras also went were the sun doesn’t shine.





This past weekend’s Chris Rock-hosted SNL featured a fake ad for the GoProbe, a camera specifically designed for colonoscopies. In the ad, a bunch of aging surfers and skaters testify to the GoProbe’s efficiency, the way it “rides the rails of your intestines with ease.” (Warning: this sketch contains what appears to be actual footage of this happening.) Best of all, though, when one of the extreme bros in the ad offers that old chestnut about this not being your grandpa’s colonoscopy, we get old-timey footage of how your grandpa’s colonoscopy might have gone down. Or up. Best not to think about it.





As GoPro users scramble each week to find new points of view to reveal, it’s inevitable that they will “look within” and “dig deep” but hopefully they will never take such advice this literally.