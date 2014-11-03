These Shooting Range Targets Show You Who’s Really On The Other End Of The Barrel

Visit any of the 18,000 shooting ranges in the U.S. today, and they’ll offer you a selection of fun, Hollywood-themed targets–from aliens, to zombies, to terrorists. Taking aim at these archetypes can make shooting feel like child’s play. But in the real world, the victims of gun violence look very different. They’re ordinary people, who look like your sister or brother or fiance.





To demonstrate this point, creative studio Banana and Associates has created Innocent Targets, a collection of gun targets that look not like the monsters on TV but the neighbors next store. Each of the 19 x 27-inch posters features an ordinary person–just the kind of teacher, movie-watcher, or office worker who is likely to become the next victim of gun violence. Each poster details a startling fact about our country’s obsession with guns. For example, there are 60,000 pizzerias in the U.S. but 120,000 gun dealerships. Abused women are five times more likely to be killed if their husbands use a gun. And every hour, an American under 25 is killed by a gun.





The posters will be on display in London’s Studio 2 from November 16-19. But if you purchase one online, the proceeds go toward The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. Most of us are used to seeing gun violence on the news and in the papers, but given the number of weapons across the country–and the ease of procuring them–none of us is really safe. CSGV and the target project are looking to keep the violence on the screen and off of the streets.