5 Things I Learned From Starting A Business And A Marriage At The Same Time

On the day my new wife Tanya and I returned home from our honeymoon in Hawaii I told her I wanted to leave my job to launch a startup.

Maybe it was the soul searching I did during our hikes around Kauai or simply the countless hours I spent coding before the wedding, but I realized I was staring a big opportunity in the face.

Some would call me crazy for wanting to start a company and a marriage at the same time, but looking back a decade later, I know that doing so taught me five things about both business and relationships and what they have in common:

In the months leading up to my decision to launch SevOne, I talked to Tanya about my idea and progress–I truly felt I was onto something big, but I knew I had to gut check everything with her.

At that time my best friend–and soon to be best man–Jim Young and I talked about building a better way for companies to monitor, manage, and analyze their network performance. I started working nights to see what I could come up with.

Pulling the curtain aside and showing someone else your creation can be difficult because of the emotional–not to mention physical–investment, but every entrepreneur should have a trusted devil’s advocate to give honest, constructive criticism. It’s important for that person to be involved from the beginning–I didn’t spring the startup idea on Tanya in the baggage claim in Honolulu. She was and still is instrumental in keeping me focused and on the right path.

Marriage isn’t about being even all the time–an eye for an eye just won’t work.