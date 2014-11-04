Why You Should Look To Your Junior Staff As Mentors

Continual learning is an integral part of every position in business. But too often, senior employees feel as if they have nothing else to learn, or that no one is left to teach them since they have less people in their office to look up to.

In a 1988 interview, science fiction author Isaac Asimov said: “That’s another trouble with education as we now have it. People think of education as something that they can finish. And what’s more, when they finish, it’s a rite of passage. You’re finished with school. You’re no more a child, and therefore anything that reminds you of school–reading books, having ideas, asking questions–that’s kid stuff. Now you’re an adult, you don’t do that sort of thing anymore.”

Spending time in the trenches with [junior employees] heavily involved on a day-to-day basis can teach you a great deal, and help you evolve as a leader.

Asimov was correct. Senior employees and managers need to keep expanding their knowledge base as much as everyone else, but they don’t need someone more senior to help them do it. Now is the time to flip the script, and look to your junior staff for mentorship.

There is something different to take away from a junior staff member, compared with someone of equal or senior to your status in the company. Spending time in the trenches with those heavily involved on a day-to-day basis can teach you a great deal, and help you evolve as a leader. The perspective you’ll gain will allow you to take a deeper look at yourself as a manager, and how your employees work every day.

When it comes down to someone in a higher position who is eager to learn, junior employees can often be the better teachers. Here’s why:

They can rejuvenate your skills

They help you build relationships

They give you a unique perspective into your team’s day to day

When you’re in a higher position, a lot of you time is spent in meetings, planning, and communicating with your colleagues via phone or email. Since the majority of your time is occupied, there is a lot less time spent using your hard skills.

However, junior employees are staying on top of these skills, and are also developing new ones as the industry continues to evolve. It’s extremely beneficial for senior staff to look to these junior employees as mentors to learn and understand these skills that have become building blocks for their business. Keeping yourself updated on the required skills of your business is important in how you plan and carry yourself.