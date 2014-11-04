5 Easy Yoga Techniques To Feel Better At Work

Before answering this seemingly “no, duh” entreaty, you should consider what Jennifer Gregoire, chief strategic communications and marketing officer for Orbis and certified yoga instructor, has to say on the subject.

Jennifer Gregoire

Gregoire has been practicing yoga for more than 20 years and has found infusing some of its basic principles in the workplace has led to a much calmer environment. But you don’t have to become a yoga master to achieve the same results. Here are Gregoire’s five yoga principles you can use to find your center.

“Yoga teaches you to recognize that you’re on a journey and that you are taking steps toward where you want to go. That a real critical part of anything you do in the workplace, recognizing that you’re taking those baby steps to get to where you’re going. Parallel to that, it really helps you keep perspective to the here and the now by recognizing the day-to-day things that are frustrating at work are really minute details in the big picture of the world.”

“Yoga teaches you that it’s not about you. It’s really about being a facilitator of what’s going on and allowing those things to develop and evolve. Whether it’s a one-on-one dynamic–it’s not all about you. Whether it’s about leading a project–it’s not all about you. That’s a critical thing that comes into play when you’re teaching people yoga but very much applies to the workplace.”

“You have to understand that people work or learn in many different ways–everybody has their own style. It’s important to spend the time thinking about how people work: how they’re motivated, how they respond to feedback, how they tackle projects. That is a point that pulls very much from yoga–being able to flex your style and being able to think about how you can engage and work with others on the levels they work best.”

“I have always chosen opportunities in my career that are very aligned with my value system–that is very much a yoga principle. That has really shaped the opportunities I’ve taken and when I’ve decided to leave certain organizations, being true to my values and making sure those values aligned with the workplace.