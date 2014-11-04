8 Of Your Bad Habits That Are Actually Good For Your Health And Productivity

You’re antsy in meetings, browsing Facebook throughout the day, and are partially responsible for that hilarious cat video’s viral status.

You need to kick these bad habits to be more productive right? Maybe not.

These habits seem like signs of a disengaged, distracted employee, but in the right doses, they can do more good than harm.

This isn’t an excuse to keep bills and invoices strewn among junk mail and coupons; a busy desk doesn’t have to be an organizational disaster. But keeping your space charmingly cluttered–with things that inspire you, or in a way that allows all of your materials to stay readily at hand–has been proven to encourage more creativity than a tidy space.

If the clutter becomes distracting, here’s a handy guide for paring down the mess. Until then, embrace the chaos.

Your boss likely won’t appreciate your scrolling through Facebook and Twitter all day, but posting updates on projects and putting goals in the public eye makes you more accountable. “If you have an important goal you want to achieve, announce it on Twitter and Facebook so others can keep you accountable and cheer you on,” writes Beth Burgess, for Lifehack. And if you don’t follow through, the stakes are higher for feeling embarrassed.

Next time someone sends you an adorable mashup of cats chasing lazer pointers, watch it guilt-free. “Cute objects may be used as an emotion elicitor to induce careful behavioral tendencies in specific situations, such as driving and office work,” Hiroshima University researchers wrote for their study, “The Power of Kawaii.” In other words: Cuteness brings out warm-and-fuzzy feelings, and that’s good for your work.