7 Business Books You Can Read In The Time It Takes To Eat Lunch

Most people say that they’d like to read more but don’t have the time. But reading doesn’t just have to be something you have time for on beach vacations .

The most successful people find ways to squeeze reading time into the small conners of their days. Here are seven interesting business books that you can read while you eat lunch, instead of checking your email (again).

1. On Bullshit, by Harry Frankfurt

Harry Frankfurt is a professor of philosophy emeritus at Princeton University. His essay “On Bullshit” was originally published in 1986 but it became a short book in 2005. Frankfurt distinguishes between the liar and the bullshitter. The liar is concerned about the truth, so much so that he conceals it. The bullshitter, in contrast, is indifferent of the truth. He doesn’t care for it. He cares about impressing the listener and personal gain. Sound like anyone you know?

This book emerged out of a series of columns Murray wrote for the American Enterprise Institute. His advice is far reaching, from grammar and writing tips to relationship guidance to “the presentation of self in the workplace.” Some of it might appear old-school–“Don’t use first names with people considerably older than you until asked, and sometimes not even then”–but it’s refreshing. Here’s my favorite piece of advice. “Watch Groundhog Day repeatedly.” “[It is] a profound moral fable that deals with the most fundamental issues of virtue and happiness.”

(Check out our interview with Charles Murray.)

The Peter Principle: “In a hierarchy every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.”

The implication? “Work is accomplished by those employees who have not yet reached their level of incompetence.”