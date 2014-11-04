10 Habits That Make Everyone Hate You On Social Media

More than one out of every seven people in the world use Facebook, and people post well over 200 billion tweets per year. We have a lot to say.

However, many people might find a lot of our musings incredibly annoying. It’s human nature. Note the following 10 techniques guaranteed to get you unfriended and unfollowed.

One of the worst sins, says Nika Stewart, owner of social media management company Ghost Tweeting, is posting only when you have something to promote. It’s cheesy and it’s spammy.

Social media is a conversation. No one wants to have a conversation with a door-to-door salesman.

You may think sending a direct message to a new Twitter follower is a great idea, but experts advise to tread lightly.

“Thanking new connections and welcoming them into your community is the right sentiment and can lead to the beginning of terrific relationships,” says Stewart. But auto direct messages on Twitter, she explains, “are generic, and lack any personal information. So in many cases, they make you look uncaring and offend your target.”

Even if the only connections you have are your 10 closest friends, status updates and tweets are less private than you think. If you’ve forgotten who all your friends are, then definitely save the details of last night’s hookup for a carefully chosen few.