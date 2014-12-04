The Amazing Story Of The Blind Engineer (Who Is Also A Triathlete)

Patricia Walsh is one of those people who seems to excel at everything she does. After several years in a successful and coveted stint as an engineer at Microsoft, she left to join Austin, Texas-based mobile payment app Mozido–a job she loves–in 2013. A longtime marathon runner, Walsh completed her first triathalon in 2010 and began breaking records a year later. She launched a motivational speaking business and wrote a book.

She’s also blind.

Walsh lost most of her vision when she was 14 as the result of a pediatric brain tumor and subsequent complications from the surgery to remove it. Today, her field of vision is a six-degree “tunnel of light, dark and motion.” She went from being a student on track to graduate from high school early finding it hard to read children’s books in Braille.

The trauma of losing her vision took a toll on Walsh. Depressed, angry and frustrated, she was living with her father in northern Ontario, Canada. Then her father started having health issues, including two strokes and two heart attacks in less than a year. To cope with the trauma of losing her eyesight and to get herself healthier, she started running.

She started on a trail near her house, keeping track of where she was by running with one foot on the edge of the trail. The first time, it was tough to figure out how to get back home. The second time, she left a rock as a marker and fell over it. But, soon, she was running a mile, then a few. Running gave her the confidence to finish high school and go on to college, land her job at Microsoft, and then further testing her athleticism.

Photo via Blind Ambition

Walsh broke records in her second triathalon in 2011, besting the fastest men’s time by 55 minutes and the previous women’s best time by four hours. She was recruited to the U.S. Paratriathalon National Team and will compete when the paratriathalon makes its debut as a sport at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She is leaving her job at Mozido to devote full-time focus to promoting her book, Blind Ambition: How to Envision Your Limitless Potential and Achieve the Success You Want, training for the Paralympic Games, and lining up sponsors for her trip to the Paralympic Games. Walsh shares some of the lessons she’s learned throughout her many remarkable accomplishments.

Walsh holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Oregon State University. She says it’s tough to make math accessible to blind people, especially advanced math, where seeing problems and figures is an important part of learning. Initially, her professors discouraged her, thinking she wouldn’t be able to do it.