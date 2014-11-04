The Democratic Party Has Become A Software Platform

In August, a technology company called NGP VAN that serves Democratic political candidates held a press conference. They unveiled a comprehensive redesign of their organizing tool, which played a key role in President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 elections. Eight days later, Data Trust , an organization which supplies huge voter databases to Republican candidates, announced it was partnering with a competitor named i360 to streamline its voter outreach operations.

Just as Democrats and Republicans duke it out in public forums leading up to election day, there’s a behind-the-scenes battle between the parties to achieve supremacy in 2016. So far, the Democrats are still winning.

At the press conference, the Democratic Party also told attendees they were building a formal alliance with NGP VAN that would make it, in effect, the Democratic Party’s top tech provider. While Republican candidates and right-wing interest groups have their choice of a complicated ecosystem of computer software and products, Democratic campaigns would squarely be NGP VAN territory. Any other vendors that wanted to enter the sphere with supplemental products, including rivals like the non-partisan NationBuilder, would have to work inside the NGP VAN platform. It looked less like a Democratic platform than something out of the playbook from the platform teams at Facebook or Twitter.

While Republican vendors like i360 and Data Trust have also been building powerful databases and APIs for developers, NGP VAN’s update–the first since 2007–is the culmination of a year-long consolidation spree. Last November, NGP VAN acquired NationalField, which tracks field organizers using a Facebook-like interface and was a cornerstone of the 2008 win.

The update included a revamped version of a massive database called Voter Activation Network (VAN) which gives campaigns extremely detailed information about voters. VAN is considered to be one of the Democrats’ secret weapons. The core of VAN, originally constructed in coordination with Obama for America, is a massive database on voters and their habits nationwide. Now, in the age of mobile, that information is being mashed up with information from web browser cookies, mobile consumption patterns, Facebook profiles, and a million other data points.

NGP VAN also unveiled a set of APIs for developers to build applications for individual campaigns or organizations around, and a designer-friendly style and pattern library called ProgressUI. ProgressUI’s existence in itself is fascinating: It’s a clear signal that the Democratic Party wants a unified, top-down software ecosystem for candidates.

This ecosystem includes mechanisms for fundraising, organizing, and recruiting volunteers from individual voters’ social networks. They even accept bitcoin.