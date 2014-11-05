Who Really Brings Their Parents To Work?

How would you feel about heading in to the office with mom or dad (or both) in tow?

Anxiety that they’ll say something lame to your boss, or excitement that the folks finally get to put faces to all the names you’ve dropped?

For the second year in a row, LinkedIn is betting that bringing your parents to work is something to celebrate and might also have benefits for your career. The idea was spawned when LinkedIn’s researchers discovered that one in three parents do not understand what their child does for a living. LinkedIn seized the opportunity to turn the tide. An annual event, Bring In Your Parents Day, was created to encourage understanding. According to LinkedIn, over 15,000 workers from 30 companies in 16 countries brought the folks in to their offices.

LinkedIn is not alone in its efforts. Large enterprises such as Google host a “Take Your Parents to Work Day,” as do smaller firms in a less formal way. David Griner, Adweek’s social editor says that when he was a manager at Luckie & Company, he welcomed his report’s parents. And although the company did not have a dedicated day to bring in the parents, Griner agreed with LinkedIn’s findings that the elders didn’t know what their offspring did all day. “I think digitally centric jobs are confusing for anybody to picture. Helps to see the environment,” he says.

According to Jill Hirz Jones, corporate communications manager at LinkedIn, it certainly helped explain to her father, a retired auto mechanic, answer his burning question: “Why does it take so many people to run a website?”

Once he got to LinkedIn’s Mountain View offices and saw the number of employees, Jones says, he understood that his daughter did more than just use a computer all day. “Communicating within the organization is a lot more complicated than coming out to the garage at the mechanic shop and yelling to the team,” she explains. Jones says that her father also got to attend a session where one of the founders gave everyone a high-level overview of the business. “I could then tie back and explain how my role fits into the company mission and vision,” she says.

For others, bringing mom to work had unexpected benefits. Adele Gambardella Cehrs, CEO of Epic PR Group, says that her Italian mother’s great personality and skill in the kitchen made a hit at a recent dinner and retreat for new and prospective clients.