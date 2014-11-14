Beware The Uncanny Valley of Veggie Burgers

In the 1970s, Masahiro Mori, a pioneering Japanese roboticist, published an article entitled “The Uncanny Valley,” coining a term and a theory of robot design that’s still widely subscribed to today . He proposed that people are more empathetic to robots that look more human up until the point when the robots start to look just a little too human. That’s when the uncanny effect kicks in–and when humans become creeped out or revolted by the robot’s not-quite-right appearance (see examples here ). The effect no longer applies, of course, when a robot looks so realistically human that people can’t tell it’s a robot at all.

Silicon Valley would do well to remember this lesson today, applied to an entirely different field: Its new quest to reinvent the lowly veggie burger.

A number of startups today are attempting to spark a second-wave veggie burger movement. Their aim is to make plant-based burgers (and other kinds of meat) that “looks, feels, tastes, and acts like meat,” in the words of Beyond Meat, a company backed by Bill Gates and Twitter’s co-founders. Or look at another company, Impossible Foods, founded by a former Stanford University biochemistry professor. It’s going so far as to attempt to replicate a burger’s blood, fat, and connective tissue–all with plant ingredients. Morningstar, this is not.





As a vegetarian for the last six years, I am oddly not the primary audience for most of these products. Instead, their makers want to appeal to the much larger market of dedicated meat eaters–to convince the carnivore’s stomach, rather than his heart or mind, that he should eat less meat. These companies, though for-profit, talk about their mission with a social good mindset. As Impossible Foods’ Patrick Brown told Co.Exist: “one of humanity’s biggest challenges is figuring out how to feed 10 billion people without turning the planet into one giant cow pasture.”

These are laudable goals, and as world population grows and more countries develop a U.S.-like appetite for meat, we clearly need new tactics for meeting increasing food demand without further damaging the planet. But there’s problems with the high-tech veggie burger strategy, the foremost of which is the need to forge the uncanny valley.

For one, vegetarians actually don’t want a burger that tastes too much like meat–when I tried a burger made with Beyond Meat’s beef crumbles, I was grossed out because the texture felt far too real. Yet mainstream meat eaters aren’t going to truly love a burger that tastes a lot like meat, but not quite, either. Why would they? By inviting the direct comparison to meat, these brands are reminding consumers it’s not real beef at the same time they’re hoping to mimic it. They are in effect plunging themselves into the uncanny valley.

And as Dan Nosowitz at Modern Farmer points out, even a successful attempt to make a plant-based burger that is indistinguishable from meat will likely fail. It has to taste *better* than meat or eschew the meat comparison entirely. If it doesn’t, then dedicated meat eaters have no reason to switch from what they know–at least based on taste motivations alone. “Just as good” is never good enough when asking people to adopt unusual alternatives to their ingrained choices.